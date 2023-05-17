Isiguzoro, Ibe warned against impersonating Ohanaeze leaders

. Stakeholders blame Okorocha, Nwodo

By Steve Oko

One-time President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, Mazi Okechuku Isiguzoro; and one Chief Chidi Ibe, have been warned against parading themselves as Ohaneze Secretaries, and President General respectively.

The duo, their co-travellers and sponsors were reminded that Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu remained the authentic President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

This is contained in a communique by Concerned Stakeholders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide issued after their meeting.

The strong-worded communique signed by the Spokesperson of the concerned stakeholders, Ndubuisi Igwekani said that the affected persons had become a big embarrassment to the Igbo nation.

They were warned to henceforth, desist from any further ridiculing of the Igbo race using Ohaneze as a platform.

According to the communique anybody other than Chief Iwuanyanwu; and Chief Okey Emuchay, parading as Ohanaeze PG, and Secretary respectively, is an impostor.

Meanwhile, the stakeholders accused former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha who they claimed, sponsored Ibe as a purported factional Ohanaeze PG following his rivalry with Governor Hope Uzodimma that produced the late Ambassador George Obiozor as Ohanaeze PG.

The stakeholders also blamed former Ohanaeze PG, Chief Nnai Nwodo for allegedly handing over Ohanaeze to Governors to decide who will become the PG against all due process.

“We warned against handing Ohanaeze over to politicians but the past administration of Chief Nnai Nwodo made that mistake if not who are these people to be messing Ohanaeze’s name up? We are warning them that if they don’t stop, they’ll face the wrath of Ndigbo.”

They, however, noted that despite Nwodo’s mistake and failure to follow due process in the emergence of Obiozor, Ibe and his followers have no basis to lay any claims to the leadership of Ohanaeze, as no parallel election held anywhere.

The stakeholders who said they had spent resources to reconcile those who felt aggrieved by the way the late Obiozor emerged, said that now that Iwuanyanwu had been unanimously endorsed as a replacement for Obiozor, everybody should be loyal to the Iwuanyanwu-led Ohanaeze.

They warned unpatriotic elements and self-seeking individuals never to denigrate the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization any further.

The stakeholders who declared support for Iwuanyanwu urged Ndigbo home and abroad to unite behind him to enable Ndigbo to speak with one voice and recover the lost grounds.

“All those angry should drop their anger and support Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu to drive us to the Promise Land. Yes, there was an issue in the election before, but there was no faction.

“We must support Elder Iwuanyanwu to ensure he redeemed the image of Ohanaeze by conducting a smooth election after his tenure since he has been produced by Imo State Chapter to complete their tenure. We must equally support him to keep throwing his weight around Mr Peter Obi in the struggle to reclaim his stolen mandate.”

The stakeholders warned imposters to desist from using the name of Ohanaeze to endorse what they described as ” the fraudulent announcement of Bola Tinubu as President-Elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)”.

“Such mercantilist move is a complete sabotage of Igbo interest”, the communique read.

The stakeholders expressed disappointment and furry that at a time when many Nigerians who are not even Igbo are yet to accept the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, Ibe and Isiguzoro are going about claiming that Ohanaeze will attend Tinubu’s inauguration and canvassing for Senate Presidency.

“We spent time, we put energy, we supported our son, whom the entire country supported.

“We made sure all parts of the South-East came out to vote and we ensured nobody was disenfranchised here.

“By all ramifications, Mr Peter Obi won the election because all Nigerians saw what happened.

“While all Nigerians and other Socio-Political or Socio-Cultural groups are yet to accept Tinubu as President-Elect, Chidi Ibe and Okechukwu Isiguzoro are busy selling their futures for money claiming to be a faction of Ohanaeze. Who made them Ohanaeze leaders?

“These people have embarrassed Ndigbo enough and they should desist from such act. They can’t be using Ohanaeze as a mercantilist movement. We know they’re political jobbers but they should create another group for that.