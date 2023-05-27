Ireti Doyle, Bucci Franklyn to star in new Africa Magic series

Ireti Doyle

Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head of Content and West African Channels, on Saturday announced that lovers of Africa Magic flicks are set to be thrilled with the premiere of a new series titled “The Hidden”.

The new tv series will premiere May 28, on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch.151) at 8:30 p.m.

“This is an incredible project with immense potential value within the entertainment industry. The script is gripping, and the opportunity to work with such talented cast and crew is undeniably exciting.

“The Hidden promises to be a game-changer in African television, and we can’t wait for viewers to join in on this thrilling journey.

“We are committed to spotlighting African storytellers and we would continue to do that through various innovative approaches,” she said.

According to Tejumola, with The Hidden, the broadcast company aims to further strengthen its position as a frontrunner in the African entertainment industry.

She said the series would premiere exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase bringing captivating storytelling and exceptional performances to television screens across Africa.

The Hidden is a fictional thriller-drama with events and emotions expressed with characters in conflict at crucial moments in their lives.

It sets out to explore a rigged society where the strong prey on the weak, where culture and tradition are turned to weapons of oppression and motives are twisted and turned at whim.

The show follows the life a woman who has seen it all, a shadow of her former self, been through the furnace, lost her loved ones to the brutal dividends of a once thriving career.

She seeks redemption in being the haven for others who seek refuge even as her calm, near perfect demeanour hides her thirst for vengeance.

Tejumola said with Ireti Doyle’s role in The Hidden, fans should expect a fantastic portrayal of a character measured, calm and deliberate person.

“She is an empath, with healthy boundaries. She recognises the wounds in her residents and tries to help them heal. She’s battled most of her demons and won.

“She accepts that while she cannot alter the past, she can help shape the future. If not for herself then for someone else.”

According to Tejumola, Bucci Franklyn, a rising star known for his impressive range and ability to breathe life into diverse roles, is equally thrilled to be part of this series.

“Franklyn’s previous works have showcased his remarkable talent, making him a sought-after actor in the industry.

“In The Hidden, he will be taking on a character of Flo’s (Ireti Doyle) longest serving associate and most trusted partner.

“He knows her intimately and has seen her in some of her weakest moments. He sees Flo ‘Ireti Doyle’ as a mother figure, and always has her back but at the same time there’s no denying there’s something sensual between them.

“His character will challenge his skills and captivate viewers with his on-screen presence,” Tejumola said.

She said the series was set to push the boundaries of storytelling on African television, offering a unique blend of suspense, drama, and supernatural elements.

“With Ireti Doyle and Bucci Franklyn leading the cast, expectations are soaring high for this production.

