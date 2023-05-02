‘Irawo Nla’ movie tells of a powerful goddess on earth – Filmmaker, Adebayo

Omotola Oluwaseun Adebayo popularly known as Omotola Adebayo in Nollywood, is a producer and role interpreter who has produced over ten movies and featured in about hundred movies both in the Yoruba and English sector.

Omotola who made her giant step into the movie industry with her own production titled “Timutimu” some nine years ago became a success in the entertainment industry and has been a sought out face on posters of movies.

Her latest work is a blockbuster movie titled ‘Irawo Nla’.

The movie tells the story of the mysterious birth of a girl child ‘Osunlewa’ – a powerful goddess on earth, with so much impediment and tussle in achieving her deserving life.

This multi-million naira project starred the ‘A’ list actors in the industry like Bimbo Oshin, Jumoke Odetola, Omotola Adebayo, Joseph Momodu, Afeez Eniola, Esther Kalejaiye, Ladi Folarin, Bukola Adeeyo, Mustapha Sholagbade, Azees Ijaduaade, Bola, Oyinadejobi, Ayo Adesanya.

It is set for release by mid June 2023.