IPPIS padding: OAGF suspends staff

…As anti-graft agencies launch investigations

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) has suspended a staff allegedly involved in the padding of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The Director,, of Press and Public Relations, Mr Bawa Mokwa, disclosed in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, that the OAGF, has also launched an investigation into the matter.

According to him, there was no immediate evidence of infractions before the office, yet but thorough investigations have been launched to unearth the facts around the allegations.

Mr. Mokwa said that necessary steps were being taken to strengthen the co tells around the IPPIS.

The statement read in.part, “The OAGF

is in receipt of enquiries over alleged “salary padding” on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) involving some unspecified Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA).

“This is to inform the general public that there is no evidence of “salary padding” before the OAGF at this time; however, the office is aware of reported breach of the IPPIS third party payment protocol at an Institute outside Abuja.

“The incident has since been reported to, and is being investigated by relevant anti-corruption, security and regulatory agencies.

“In the meantime, a staff suspected to be connected with the breach has been suspended to allow for thorough investigation.

“All necessary steps are being taken to strengthen the controls around the IPPIS payment platform and an independent forensic audit of the entire payroll system is underway to ascertain if the reported breach is isolated or widespread.”