IPOB: Uproar as Police parade man in Imo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Imo State Police Command paraded a dressmaker, Thaddeus Ikechukwu Ojokoh, claiming he was one of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) operatives that launched an attack against its men.

Ironically, the dressmaker was in police custody at the time of the incident.

The attack, according to Imo Police, occurred on April 21, 2023.

But Ojokoh has been a guest of the Tiger Base police unit of Imo State where he is detained since his arrest on April 15, six days earlier.

Publisher of TheNiche, Ikechukwu Amaechi, raised the alarm that the Imo Police Command was up to something sinister.

Amaechi in the alarm, claimed that armed policemen swooped on Ojokoh on April 15 while in a market to buy some dressmaking items.

Ojokoh, who is from Umugwa Umuokirika, Ahiazu Mbaise in Imo State, was later detained at the Tiger Base Unit of the Police on the suspicion of being an IPOB member.

He said the 53-year-old man and father of five, has remained in police custody hoping that the police would finish their investigation and clear him of any links with IPOB.

“But on April 21, six days after his arrest, hoodlums attacked policemen on patrol at Ngor-Okpala and killed four of them.

“On April 30, Imo State Police Command, issued a statement that Ojokoh was among the men that murdered the policemen on national duty.

The police statement read

“OPERATION RESTORE PEACE: IMO POLICE ARREST NINE (9) SUSPECTED IPOB/ESN TERRORIST; INCLUDING MBAISE/NGOR-OKPALA IPOB/ESN SECTOR COMMANDER, RECOVERS ARMS AND AMMUNITION,” reads in part:

“Sequel to the attack of Police Officers on patrol attached to Ngor-Okpala/Mbaise Area Command at Ngor-Okpala, Imo State on 21/04/2023 by hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) where four gallant police officers lost their lives, the indefatigable Commissioner of Police, Imo state, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde PSC(+) after on the spot assessment of the incident, directed the Command’s tactical teams to commence detailed investigation and manhunt to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“Acting on the CP’s directives, a detachment of the Command’s tactical team on 24/04/2023 at about 1730hrs after diligent gathering of credible intelligence, arrested one Mathew Chuwkuma 48yrs ‘m’ of Mpam Ahaizu Mbaise LGA, Imo State, in his hideout at Umuahia, Abia State.

“He confessed to be the Sector Commander of a dreadful IPOB/ESN syndicate in Mbaise and assisted the curious operatives in arresting three (3) of his syndicate namely; Ojoko Ikechukwu 53yrs ‘m’ of Umugwa, Chilaka Charles 44yrs ‘m’ of Umuezuo, and Anthony Iwu 50yrs ‘m’ of Umugwa all in Umuokirika, Ahaizu Mbaise LGA of Imo State in their Criminal hideout while others escaped.

“On searching the suspects and their hideout the following incriminating items were recovered; One cut to size AK 47 rifle, One hundred and Ninety rounds of live 7.62 mm Ammunition, Two AK 47 magazines, two cut to size double barrel guns, one locally fabricated Berretta pistol were recovered from the Terrorist hideout.”

Amaechi wondered how a man in police custody would mysteriously participate in an attack on policemen.

He said: “With due respect and every sense of responsibility, I dare say that this cannot be true, at least not in the case of Ikechukwu Ojoko.

“It is curious that a man arrested on April 15 and who has been in police custody ever since is being accused of killing policemen at Ngor-Okpala on April 21.

“Secondly, the said Ikechukwu Ojoko was arrested at Afor-Oru market and not at any ‘terrorist hideout.’

“Besides, even if Thaddeus Ojokoh was arrested after the killing of the policemen, I would still vouch, without any fear of contradiction, that he couldn’t have been part of that dastardly act. Why? He is incapable of hurting a fly.

“And I am saying with every emphasis at my command that he is innocent.

“While the unconscionable killing of security officers or any human being for that matter is condemnable, it is equally wrong to frame innocent, poor folks for crimes they never committed.

“I am putting out this message and appealing to Nigerians to intervene before an innocent soul is wasted for a crime he didn’t commit.

“Thaddeus Ikechukwu Ojokoh is my cousin and I insist that he is innocent, even if for no other reason, at least for the fact that he had been in police custody before the four policemen were murdered in cold blood.”

Recall that at least 11 civil society organisations recently demanded the probe of the activities of Imo State Police Command under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde.

The petition, signed by Okechukwu Nwanguma, the executive director of RULAAC and ten other CSOs, pointed out that “Detainees in police cells, some of whom carry bullet wounds, are held incommunicado in very cruel, inhuman and degrading conditions. Many have disappeared, are executed or die as a result of not being treated for injuries resulting from torture. Yet, the CP does not respond to petitions about these egregious human rights violations.”