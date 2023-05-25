‘IPOB a victim of political, elite conspiracy’

By Chinedu Adonu

A Chieftain of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Chilota Dunu on Thursday said that the objectives for which the group was formed was being misconstrued, stressing that the organization has become a victim of political and elite conspiracy.

Dunu stated in Enugu that the group was borne out of the desire to address marginalization of the people of the southeast region in the scheme of things in the country, regretting however, that its infiltration by politicians had not only whittled down its objectives but also sends wrong signals about its intentions.

He noted that the group “is not a terrorist organization and has no business bearing dangerous weapons to achieve its objectives”, stressing that all it wanted was to bring to fore the deprivation, injustices, imbalance and unfairness in the way our leaders have administered the country against the Igbo which is an important segment of the country”.

“Instead of finding a way to address the issues of our struggle, the members of the group are being branded as terrorists and posing danger to the survival of the country. All I can tell you is that there is nothing wrong with people making agitations over one form of injustice and another. Our demand has always been that we should be treated fairly; that we should be allowed to co-exist equally with others; that it is unfair that we are the least in terms of states in Nigeria; that succeeding administrations have continued to make appointments without regard to federal character; that allocation of projects are not even and that we also have right to aspire to the highest office in the land among others.

“Now, it is over fifty years since the war ended and the no victor no vanquished mantra has not been kept. We decided to say no and that is since you don’t want to address these imbalances, allow us to be on our own. But they said it is not desirable. They will not allow us to go and they will not address the ill treatments. That is the bone of contention”, he said

Dunu, alleged that some armed criminals are parading the southeast region, creating mayhem and killing innocent people at will in the guise to create an impression that the IPOB is a violent group.

“I can tell you that IPOB is not a violent organization. We are not armed and will not do anything to create pain on the people we want to emancipate. Most of the people killing in the zone are sponsored by politicians. Their aim is to demarket the IPOB. But I can tell you that we will stop at nothing in realizing our self determination goal.

“Our leader, Nnamdi Kanu is suffering today, not because he killed anybody but because it is part of their ploy to weaken the struggle and cause us to scatter. Let it however be known that IPOB will not be moved by his incarceration. We are focused and remain committed, knowing that his present condition will soon pass away”, he added.