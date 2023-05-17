IPAC to commence post-mortem review of 2023 general election

IPAC

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) is to commence a post mortem review on the 2023 general election from May 29.

The IPAC National Chairman, Mr Yabagi Sani, said this at the council’s general assembly meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.



He said the review was with no prejudice to pending petitions at the tribunals.



“The Council is planning to carry out a post mortem of the 2023 General Elections as from May 29, when the process would have reached its logical conclusion.



“A concept note to that effect has been prepared and will soon be forwarded to you for your participation.

“It is our belief that the recommendations of the roundtable and other similar future engagements will go a long way in shaping future legislations and policies that will promote credible, free, fair, peaceful and inclusive elections in Nigeria,” he said.

Sani said that the council was also reconstituting its Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) in line with the provisions of its Code of Conduct, to further deepen harmony and comradeship among the political class.

He said the committee was to enable the political class to employ necessary in-house mechanisms to solve issues of disagreements amicably using political solutions.

“This will not only enhance the stability of the polity, but checkmate the onslaught of misguided politicians, who are destabilising the polity for their narrow selfish interest.

“Also, ADRC will among other things reduce or eliminate the high cost of litigation and enmity on both sides,” Sani said.

He said that the council had also commenced compilation of nominees from the various political parties to serve in the IPAC standing and ad hoc committees to drive and actualise the implementation of its programmes.

This, according to him, including Capacity Building Programme for party leaders in collaboration with National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

“A joint IPAC-NILDS technical committee on regular capacity building programme for party leaders including those who may be interested in post graduate programmes.

“IPAC Peer Review Mechanism (PRM) to assess performance of state governors in the States and National Assembly legislatures effectiveness in law making towards attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), respectively,” he said.

Sani also disclosed that a meeting had been scheduled for Thursday and Friday, to draw the attention of NGF development and media partners to its programmes.

He said this was particularly the Proposed Peer Review with a view to attracting their support and sustainability of the initiative.

“We also propose that IPAC registers three Special Project Vehicles (SPVs) to provide legitimate and sustainable funding for IPAC programmes.

“Distinguished Party leaders, it is our belief that this is the time to build the right structures for the IPAC or its sustainability and impact particularly in deepening Nigeria’s democracy,” Sani stressed.