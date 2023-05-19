IoD: Nigeria needs good corporate governance culture — Jonathan

Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

By Yinka Kolawole

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has charged the Institute of Directors Nigeria (IoD) to turn its advocacy for ethical governance from mere rhetoric to reality in the character of its members.

He also noted that a culture of integrity is needed to tackle the challenges confronting governance in the country.



Jonathan, who gave the charge on Wednesday night at the Institute’s 40th Anniversary Dinner held in Lagos, however noted that the organisation has become a pacesetter in enshrining the culture of corporate governance in our country.



His words: “Established forty years ago as a branch of IoD UK, your organization has, over the years transformed into an independent, strong, and reliable institution providing innovative solutions to different professionals in Nigeria.



As a body with membership drawn from the different cadre of our society, IoD has remained a key partner in progress and a stakeholder in our quest for good corporate culture and economic development.



“You must work hard to ensure that your advocacy for ethical governance is not mere rhetoric and slogan but is a manifest reality in the character of your members, who should, in turn, implement these ideas in the various places they find themselves. More than ever, our nation needs people of integrity to be at the helm of affairs to help address the challenge of trust existing between those in positions of leadership and the citizens.



“A culture of integrity is what is needed to address many of the challenges confronting governance in our country. When integrity is entrenched as a culture and a corporate lifestyle in many organizations, the problems associated with corruption, dishonesty, poor governance, and even election irregularities will be significantly addressed.”



In her welcome address, President/Chairman of Council, IoD, Dr. (Mrs.) Ije Jidenma, said that in the last four decades, IoD has been at the forefront of promoting good corporate governance in Nigeria.

“The Institute has played a vital role in shaping the business landscape of this country, setting the standard for ethical business practices and ensuring that companies operate in a responsible and sustainable manner. IoD has been instrumental to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy,” she stated.