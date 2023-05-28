Akintoye disowns suspected Yoruba Nation argitators behind Ibadan radio invasion

…says action criminal, breach of public peace

…as Oyo Police parades suspects

By Adeola Badru

The leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Nation Self Determination Struggle, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, has condemned the invasion of a Radio Station in Ibadan by a group claiming to be fighting for the liberation of Yoruba people, describing the action as criminal and breach of public peace.

In a statement made available by his Assistant Director of Programmes, Olatunde Amusat, Prof Akintoye described the action by the said group as lawless and profoundly criminal.

The statement reads in parts: “The attention of the Yoruba Self Determination Movement has been drawn to the activities of a group led by a woman that has claimed to be running a totally different agenda for Yoruba emancipation and that has been engaging again and again in criminal activity.”

“The group has been warned repeatedly, but has refused to change.”

Akintoye, a Senator in the Second Republic noted that: “the Yoruba Self Determination led by me runs a struggle that is totally peaceful and law abiding.”

He continued: “We have even written a thirty-four page manual to guide our followers and all Yoruba people about peaceful and law abiding self determination struggle.”

“We have written to the out going President of Nigeria and to the Secretary General of the United Nations about our legitimate demand for self determination for our Yoruba nation.”

“We have emphasised in everyone of those letter that our struggle is peaceful and law abiding.”

“We have no relationship whatsoever with the group that has repeatedly engaged in crime and we have no hands in their criminal conduct,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State police command on Sunday, parraded five suspected members of the Youruba Nation agitators arrested in connection with the invasion of Amuludun FM, a community-based radio station owned by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in Ibadan, declaring their actions as a criminal act and a clear case of terrorism which would be meted with adequate sanctions under the laws of the land.

The suspects who were arrested in posession of various criminal charms in connection with the incident, include, Noah Atoyebi ‘M’ 30 years, Gbenga Adeleke ‘M’ 25 years, Abdulganiyu Mustafa Kolawole ‘M’ 35 years, Bashiru Kehinde O. ‘F’ and

Fajola Elija ‘M’ 45 years.

Parrading the suspects at the Eleyele headquarters of the command, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Williams, asusured the citizens of the state that the security architecture of the command in concert with relevant sister agencies has been strategically modified for optimum effectiveness not only for Monday’s epoch making ceremony, but beyond.

He said the command remained unwavering and committed to the statutory constitutional requirements of protecting lives and property and as well preserving law and order, adding that security has been beefed-up to comprehensively tackle any evolving or emerging security challenge which could pose a threat to the nation’s stability.

The CP said: “Preliminary Investigations about today’s incident revealed that today being Sunday 28/05/2023 at about 0600hrs the valiant and eagle eyed Operatives of the Command while on intelligence driven patrols intercepted a distress call about some members of a group driven by a separatist agenda who had forcefully hijacked a Radio Broadcast Station, Amuludun 99.1 FM located around Moniya,Ibadan with the intent to declare liberation from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“Thankfully, no personnel from the establishment or any other persons were hurt as the command responded swiftly in a well coordinated rescue operation.”

“I have personally detailed an investigation team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to demystify circumstances around the incident and as well expand the network of arrests through painstaking intelligence driven investigation,” he stated.

Williams, however, advised parents, guardians and leaders wielding various degrees of influence to prevail on their children, wards and proteges against being used to disrupt Monday’s (today) event as heavy sanctions await defaulters and other unpatriotic elements sharing the same sinister motives.