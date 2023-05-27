International Rights Commission to provide legal, moral support for victims

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ambassador At Large African Region of the International Human Rights Commission, Dr. Malami Shehu Ma’aji has said that the commission will continue to provide legal and moral support to victims of human rights violations in Africa and the world in general.

In a statement issued to journalists in Kaduna, Dr. Malami Shehu Ma’aji who received his appointment letter as the Ambassador At Large African Region in 2022 with diplomatic identify card : HQ-IHRC05051/22 signed by the World Chairman and Ambassador At Large of the Commission Dr. Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan shortly after he’s conferred with the National Honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) by President Muhammadu Buhari, said rule of law and human rights most be respected particularly in the African Region.

Dr. Malami Shehu Ma’ajii explained that the commission had provided services to ensure peace and stability are maintained in Africa and the world in general through the respect of the rule of law and human rights.

“The main objectives of the International Human Rights Commission are to serve humanity irrespective of their differences in religion, region and tribe, as well as the struggle against violation of human rights, bloodshed and terrorism in Africa and the world,” he said.

” We provide awareness and educate the governments, legislatures, diplomats among others to ensure people’s rights are been respected and also protected,” he. stated.

Dr. Shehu Malami stated that he visited some African countries as part of his responsibilities to ensure that rule of law and human rights were been respected.

On preparations for the May 29 inauguration, he urged all stakeholders particularly those in government to ensure a peaceful transition of power and respect for democracy and the rule of law of Nigeria.

” Authorities must also ensure that security agencies operate strictly to the International Human Rights Principles and respect rule of law during and after the transition of the new government.”

The Ambassador At Large African Region, commended President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s administration for ensuring success and peaceful transition on May 29 for the overall unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.