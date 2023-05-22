Intellectuals task youths on achieving a new Nigeria

Stock

By Adeola Badru

Intellectuals from different fields of work have tasked Nigerian youths to play active roles that will determine the sustainability of the nation’s democracy.

This formed part of the discussions at a three-day Southwest conference by the Centre for Youth Initiative on Self Education (CEYISED), supported by MacArthur Foundation, through funding from the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

The group admonished youths to make use of the opportunity at their disposal to participate in the reshaping of the country’s democracy by using their strength to chart a new course for the country.

Speaking at the event, Mr Ibraheem Raheem Kolawole, who led the research work on a review of youth’s participation in Nigeria’s political development, noted that Nigerian youths during the current democratic dispensation have the capacity to be the plug that will determine the direction of governance if they are organised.

He posited that the fast growth of the youth population in the country meant that state policies will have an impact on them and their future more than any other demography.

“The impact of the youth in governance has been minimal, to say the least. In terms of participating in elections, the youths have been found wanting.”

“While the number of youths registering to vote has been increasing since 1999, the actual number of youths voting has been reducing at every election,” he lamented.

Highlighting the factors influencing youth voter turnout which include, poor governance, logistics challenge of elections, insecurity, low political education, lack of youth agenda and political platforms, youth candidacy, among others, Mr. Kolawole recommended that there was the need for the youths to build strong political platforms which will serve as a pedestal to mobilise other youths for political engagement.

He said: “The youths should utilise their various youths platforms to organise and mobilise youths.”

“In order to build the current democratic experiment on a sound foundation, there is the need to work towards improving the youth participation in governance, both as active voters and leaders.”

“The young people are the future leaders of the nation hence, they need to rise up to the task of playing very active roles in determining the outcome of the forthcoming polls.”

“Our past leaders used tribal, religious and ethnic sentiments to manipulate and draw away our unity in the past, instead of using those factors and unity to bring us together.”

“These are some of the reasons youths need to come together to lend their voices in negotiating for our unity and stability in the 2023 elections”

“This means that without concerted efforts to ensure active political participation of young people, in the next one decade, we may be facing a period where democratic experiment is weakened and threatened by youth voters’ apathy towards election.”

The group said what informed the conference was the need to bring youths together irrespective of tribe, religion or ethnic differences for the liberation and integration of the nation and to pursue a common goal at a critical time like this.

Also advising youths, a public affairs analyst and the Executive Director of Grassroots Watch, Mr. Adeola Soetan observed that despite the NotTooYoungToRun (NTYTR) law of 2018, Nigeria’s political space is still overtly dominated by the old generation and god-fathers, who determine who gets what and favour their cronies to the detriment of many young Nigerians that are willing to participate in politics.

He said: “One argument that came up here, is how can parties contribute to give young people better opportunities to participate in politics? I think parties in Nigeria need to develop stronger and independent youth wings that might even contest the opinions of established beliefs.”

“Money politics is definitely a major factor in Nigeria when it comes to elections and appointments. I believe political parties need to find ways to reduce these obstacles for young people.”

“I’m not saying that majority of parliamentarians or political appointees are supposed to become young people in Nigeria, but at least to some extent, to open up avenues for young people to also participate and have a voice in political decision making that would help the country and also interest the young people to join politics.”

“As the branch of government responsible for making laws for the order, good governance and wellbeing of citizens, Parliament has been identified by the UN and its various agencies and several civil society groups including youth organisations as a critical player in the mainstreaming of effective political participation by youths.”

In his remark, a renowned young politician, Sarafadeen Muhammed urged the young parliamentarians to facilitate legislation, sensitisation and mobilisation to promote youth involvement in politics and change the narrative that youths are mere thugs, instruments of violence and anarchy.

To the former local government chairman: “Youths should be more involved in partisan politics and political activities. You can’t have the notion of taking charge or taking power when you refuse to get yourself involved in politics.”

“If youths actively get themselves involved in political activities and parties and at the various levels they are more active, their voices would be heard, this is because they constitute a majority at every level.”

To address the financial obligation in politics, Muhammed said: “By the time the youths are organised and they form an active political party, even if it’s just N10 donation for whatever they need in terms of the requirement for the financing of party activities, in terms of charges, fees, I want to believe they can get it. It happened in other climes and it can happen in Nigeria.”

“If youths stand up and are more agitating, more committed they will achieve their dreams.”

“How do we help the youths through legislation, how do we promote youths’ involvement in politics, how do we ease the pain and agony that may come their way when they want to get involved in politics, these are the things their colleagues in the parliament should ponder on.”

“The youths should rise legitimately to be part of the ongoing political process, they should shun violence, protest, anarchy, and uprising.”

“They should get involved in partisan politics and with their population and education I want to believe the sky is the starting point,” he stressed.