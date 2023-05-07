Insurgency: Ndace to launch 3 books in honour of Buratai

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE author of three books Jibrin Baba Ndace, is set to launch them on May 13,2023 in honour of former Chief of Army Staff and Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd).



According to Ndace, the three books highlight ‘Nigeria’s Armed Forces War Against Boko Haram-ISWAP Insurgency’, in the North East region of the country,and will take place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja on May 13, 2023.



He said: “The books are titled, Walking the War Front with Lt. Gen. TY Buratai; Duty Call Under Buratai’s Command; and The Lonely Grave, a collection of poems.



Meanwhile, he spoke on his motivation for the three he authored after five years rigourous and painstaking journey to put them together, “Amongst many soldiers and servicemen, Lt. Gen. TY Buratai occupies a large part of Nigeria’s war against insurgency.



“He is one senior officer who I have always admired, and have a detailed personal encounter with at the warfront. Indeed, his zeal to see that Nigeria is safe again must be highly commended and duly recognized.

“The book documents his lifestyle at the warfront and how he increased the morale of Nigerian soldiers through different techniques, the photo-book also portrays first hand encounter of how some of this approaches were adopted and the poem book also will be a good read for all those seeking to know the rhythm of Nigeria’s military morale songs.”



According to the ace defence correspondent on the scope of the books, he said that his trilogy will be an incredible experience expressed through first-hand accounts, poems, photographs, and powerful storytelling, witnessing the courage and sacrifice of soldiers, the brutal realities of combat, and the toll that war takes on both the human body and the human mind.



Meanwhile, he quoted a military officer who partially read the books as saying that, “These books, which have taken Jibrin over five years to successfully complete, have taken a lot of sweat, blood and tears.

“These books are not just mere stories but actual realities. Not just through his eyes, but also through the experiences of other Servicemen.”