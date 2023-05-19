Institute celebrates Int’l Day of Families with confab

The Institute of Family Engineering and Development, IFED, on May 15, celebrated the International Day of Families with the African Family Life Delegate Conference, a hybrid event held in Lagos, with over 1,000 delegates from across Africa.

Professor Olujide Adekeye, a renowned academic and authority on family studies, delivered the keynote speech, with thought-provoking address on the significance of family in Africa and the crucial role it plays in societal development.

Other speakers at the conference included Praise Fowowe, Femi Jacobs, Dinma Nwobi, Adesua Onyenokwe, Mariam Lemu, Peju Ibekwe and Adeola Kingsley-James.

Praise Fowowe, a leading expert in Family Systems Engineering, spoke about the importance of sticking to values rather than bending to the values of others; restoring strong values to our families.

He also emphasized the need for people to enroll in the Family Systems Engineering Certification programme, adding that the world is in need of family professionals who will help families thrive.

Femi addressed the need to stop approaching parenting from the point of prevention and fear but from the point of building, while Dinma spoke about the need for couples to have difficult conversations and ask relevant questions before they get married.

Adesua spoke about the importance of work-life balance for women so that they can be available for their home, while Mariam spoke about the importance of restoring strong values to families. She also highlighted the challenges facing families in Africa today, such as porn, masturbation and too much exposure to screens.

The conference also featured a panel discussion on the future of African families, as the panelists discussed a range of issues, including the impact of globalization, technology, and media.

The First Lady of Lagos state, who was represented at the conference by Mrs Anike Adekanye, mentioned that the home front is where education truly starts.

She commended the Institute of Family Engineering and Development for developing a special Family Engineering Certification Programme that equips family life coaches and practitioners with the skills and expertise to work with troubled families and more importantly, promote a family ideology that makes the home a reflection of the great continent we all want to see.

On the importance of strong families, the participants agreed they provide the love, support, and stability that children need to thrive. They also provide a sense of belonging and community that can help adults cope with stress and adversity.

On the role of government, it was agreed government can provide assistance to families in need, such as family counseling services, and create policies that make it easier for parents to balance work and family responsibilities, and protect families from violence and abuse.

The conference was sponsored by Wakanow, Ultrabliss Homes, Praise Fowowe International, The Elevation Church, Global Impact Church, IFED, Network of Family Life Professionals, Stretch Communications, and TOS Industrial Farm.