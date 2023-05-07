Instagram sensation Lerin launches facial cleaner

By Ayo Onikoyi

Busty Instagram sensation known as Lerin, born Joy Adeyanju Oluwafeyifunmike has launched a facial cleaner called Beauty Facial cleaner. The product was launched on her Instagram page @sweetyville on April 29, 2023.

Sharing the big idea why she decided to launch a facial cleaner, the Ondo State-born sexy sensation revealed she had a rough time battling with facial rashes, pimples and blackheads which affected her self-confidence’

“Having a rough face with pimples, blackheads can make someone lose confidence and self love. This used to be me, due to the nature of my job as (fashion model) which has to do with shooting, having makeup on most of the time, as a face model or fashion model and having different types of beauty products on your face for a different character look.

This really damaged my skin, my skin was a shamble and to make it worse I couldn’t touch my face to pop spots, I ended up having a really rough skin and pimples, blackheads and dark spots. I literally couldn’t step out without makeup. I couldn’t even go to the original grocery store without makeup and even with the makeup, it was still bad. That’s how bad my face was all through 2019 to the beginning of 2021. I was frustrated and depressed,” she narrated.

“I have very sensitive skin, and it’s always difficult finding products that work or designed for my skin, I know there are others like me. After spending a lot of money on different skincare products, yet no results. I just want to feel comfortable in my own skin because I am not really a makeup kind of person,”she added.

According to her, her battle with her skin steered her on the journey to finding a lasting solution which birthed Sweetyville Beauty Facial Cleaner.

“Sweetyville beauty facial cleanser is my confidence and my pride. I dedicated my time developing and working with best formulators across the world. Today my skin is A1 flawless and healthy. I’m so excited to finally introduce Sweetyville Beauty Facial Cleanser, Dark Spot,” she stated.