Insecurity: WAEC may relocate schools, exam begins May 8

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has announced May 8, as the start for the 2023 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for school candidates.

The council through her Nigerian Head of National Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, also said the examination, which would end on June 23, will take into consideration the safety of students, and other stakeholders, especially those in areas experiencing security challenges.

Addressing newsmen at WAEC National Office, Yaba, Lagos, Areghan said: “I am delighted to inform you that the conduct of the WASSCE, for school candidates, 2023, will take place between May 8, and June 28, 2023, in Nigeria, spanning seven weeks.

“For the second time in succession, we have successfully reverted to May/June period for the conduct of the examination. This is remarkable. The breakdown of WASSCE meant for the regular exit-class (SS3) students in all approved government and private secondary schools in the country, has a total of 1,621,853 candidates from 20,851 secondary schools registered for the examination.

“Out of this number, 798,810 are males, accounting for 49.25 percent, while 823,043 are females, which is 50.75 percent of the total candidature. The statistics show that there is a further increase and decrease in the number of females and males respectively, compared to that of 2022.

“On the whole, the candidature for the 2023 WASSCE increased by 13, 868 over the figure of 2022, which was 1,607,985. Candidates would be examined in 76 subjects, made up of 197 papers. About 30,000 practicing senior secondary school teachers, nominated by the various state Ministries of Education, will be participating in the examination as supervisors.

“Teachers in all the schools presenting candidates for the examination will serve as invigilators in their respective schools. Supervisors and invigilators for de-recognized schools will be solely appointed, from outside the schools, by the state Ministries of Education concerned,” he added.