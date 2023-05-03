‘Insecurity scaring foreign experts from medical mission to South East’

By Steve Oko

Insecurity has been identified as a major impediment to foreign medical missions to South East.

This is as many willing Western health experts are scared of visiting the zone for fear of the unknown.

Chief Executive Officer, CONNAK Foundation, Mrs Carol Emeka-Sunday, who disclosed this at a news conference after this year’s free medical outreach by the Foundation at the Madonna Catholic Hospital Umuahia, regretted that many indigent patients who would have benefited from such interventions were denied of the opportunity due to insecurity.

She challenged Government and security agencies to quickly address the rise to the disturbing security situation in the zone which, according to her, is giving the country a bad image abroad.

Recall that the former Provost, College of Medicine, Abia State University Uturu, Professor Uwadinachi Iweha who was kidnapped in his house at Umuokpara, Umuahia South Local Government Area, is yet to be sighted nearly a year the incident occurred.

Despite protests by the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Abia State chapter, the octogenarian is yet to regain his freedom, thus raising fears that he might have died in captivity.

The CONNAK Foundation CEO expressed concern over the massive turn out of people for the one-week free medical outreach, regretting that not all of them could be attended to due to insufficient medical personnel.

She said that a total of 76 medical personnel including 32 experts from the United States of America participated in this year’s outreach jointly executed with FaithCare Foundation, an international nongovernmental organization involved in healthcare missions.

Despite the overwhelming number of patients that showed up for the outreach, she said over 80% were attended to.

According to her, 177 surgeries including fibroids, goiters, hernia, among other ailments were conducted in the first five days of the outreach.

She further said that over 1,016 eye patients and 195 dental cases were among the over 3000 beneficiaries from the outreach.

Mrs Carol expressed delight that a pregnant woman who could not afford the cost of cesarean section was delivered of her baby through CS during the outreach free of charge.

She added that no fewer than 433 persons got born again while 289 re-dedicated their lives to Christ during evangelism sessions of the exercise which also featured distribution of free bibles.

Wheelchairs, clutches Blood pressure monitoring kits were also distributed during the outreach even as the Foundation donated the medical equipment used during the outreach including a brand new 150kva generating set to the Madonna Hospital.

She thanked the management of FaithCare Foundation for making this year’s outreach thicker, declaring that the gesture was borne out of the passion of the owner of the Foundation to impact lives.

She explained that CONNAK Foundation had been into humanitarian services since 2012 when it began at the late Michael Okpara’s Afougiri Umuahia community where the owner hails from.

Responding to a question, the CONNAK Foundation CEO, said the gesture was devoid of any political ambition but purely out of empathy for the suffering humanity.