Insecurity: NSCDC licenses 44 new Guard companies

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has issued operational licenses to 44 new Private Guard Companies PGC to boost national security.

Corps spokesman, CC Olusola Odumosu disclosed this in a statement Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, distributed the licences on Thursday at the NSCDC National headquarters in Abuja.

Dr Audi while issuing the licenses, warned that it was not for business purposes alone but an opportunity to contribute their quota to the security of the nation.

He said ensuring national security was non-negotiable, adding that all guards must be vigilant while discharging their duties.

“You are receiving your licence towards the end of a regime where we have some disgruntled elements threatening the unity and peace of this nation, so, your first assignment is to be vigilant during this period,” he said.

Audi urged them to provide the Corps with information on suspicious gatherings and most importantly apply control measures before the arrival of government security agencies.

“You are expected, as a matter of compulsion, to turn in intelligence reports on a regular basis and any of it that is of urgent importance must be turned in immediately as your companies shall be held responsible for any breach of security that occurs in your beats,” he warned.

The CG emphasised the importance of licensing as he warned that unlicensed PGCs will be arrested, prosecuted and their companies sanctioned for employment and deployment of unlicensed guards.

According to him, PGCs are transiting from an industry where companies train guards based on the understanding and designed curriculum of their Directors.

“You are receiving your licence at the verge of the launch of a unified training curriculum which translates to guards being exposed to the same training, irrespective of their companies and location in Nigeria.

“Therefore, your guards must be trained and certified at any of our colleges or accredited training centre before they are deployed.

“The content of the orientation lectures are to prepare you adequately for the task ahead. Your Companies will be rated based on the field adherence to the content of the lecture and regulation,” he said.

The CG, however warned that the relationship between the Corps and PGCs, most especially in the area of recognition will be based on the level of their performances.

He charged the newly licenced PGCs to be of high integrity and good ambassadors of the Corps.

“You would have known, judging by the process, that we do not compromise, therefore, we shall not hesitate to wield the big hammer on any company whose directors deviate from these set standards,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the newly licensed operators, Col Ali Sule Yakasai (rtd), MD/CEO, Visual Check Nigeria Ltd, said that their operational activities in complementing government security agencies would be carried out within the confines of the law.

He vowed to demonstrate their unalloyed loyalty and cooperation with the Corps, promising that they will not perpetrate any act of illegality but to work in collaboration with the Corps in improving Nigeria’s security.