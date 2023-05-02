Inordinate relationships with inmates breed insecurity — FG

Rauf Aregbesola

Commissions 20-bed space Covid-19 hospital in Ilesa correctional centre

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Federal Government on Tuesday, warned correctional officers to desist from having inordinate relationship with inmates, saying it breeds national insecurity.

This is because the FG stressed that inmates’ rights to dignity are sacrosanct and must be protected effectively.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, speaking at the inauguration of a 20-bed space Covid-19 hospital, equipment and generating plant at the Ilesa Medium Security Custodial Centre, Osun State, said it is important for officers to live above board and shun corruption.

He said, “It is important that all officials live above board, be thoroughly professional and shun any act of corruption, including inordinate relationships with inmates.

“Corruption suborns the integrity of any institution. The custodial centre puts inmates and staff in danger and undermines the security of our nation, including the citizens. Therefore, all personnel must be personally disciplined and all rules followed”.

The Minister added that the Covid-19 intervention fund given to correctional service was what was used in building and equipping the hospital.

According to the minister, the hospital was built for inmates to have access to quality health care service delivery, noting that incarceration does not take away the right of inmates to quality medical care.

“They are entitled to decent meals, medical treatment and humane accommodation, among others. The whole idea is to help them recover the best version of themselves and become who they were destined to be, their past mistakes notwithstanding.

“As we all know, healthcare is one of the basic amenities required for human well-being at any given time. Incarceration does not take away the right of inmates to quality medical care.

Earlier in his address, Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, maintained that inmates’ welfare is a statutory responsibility key to the general peace and tranquillity experienced all over the Custodial Centres.

“Quality health care accessibility is a basic requirement for humane and professional management of inmates. As a Service, inmates’ welfare is not only a matter of priority but a statutory responsibility that is key to the general peace and tranquillity experienced all over our Custodial Centres”.

Also, the State Prison Controller in the state command, Tolu Ogunsakin said the prison has been repositioning for the betterment of inmates.

He stressed that the correctional centers don’t breed criminals noting that inmates have been trained in various skills acquisition and that they don’t need to look for jobs after their discharge.