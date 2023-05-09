Innoson gifts overall best UTME candidate N3m scholarship

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s indigenous automobile manufacturer, Innoson Vehicles has awarded N3 million scholarship to Ejikeme Joy, the overall best-performing candidate at the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

This, according to the company’s Chairman, Dr Innocent Chukwuma, was a demonstration of its commitment to academic excellence.

He noted that the gesture is not only a celebration of academic excellence but also a reflection of the company’s dedication to investing in the education of young Nigerians.

He added that the scholarship will go a long way in providing financial support to Ejikeme Joy, enabling her to pursue her tertiary education with ease in the next five years.

In his words: “Innoson Vehicles’ decision to award the scholarship to the best UTME candidate is a commendable one, as it not only rewards academic excellence but also serves as an inspiration to other students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.

“We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to social responsibility through various initiatives, including scholarship awards, job creation, and support for local communities.

“This latest scholarship award is a testament to Innoson Vehicles’ dedication to empowering young Nigerians and investing in the future of the nation.”

Ejikeme Joy, an indigene of Enugu State, but resides in Nnewi with his father who is an okada rider, thanked the Chairman for the scholarship and promised to make him proud.

Joy, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra state, emerged the overall best student in the 2023 UTME with a score of 362.

Joy’s scores in English Language, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry were broken down as 98 percent, 89 percent, 94 percent and 81 percent, respectively.