Inmates ‘ve right to be treated with dignity, respect – Aregbesola

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has called for unrelenting efforts in ensuring advocacy, monitoring, and observation of rights of prison inmates across Nigeria.

This call was made during a high-level delegation visit by the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) in Abuja yesterday.

The meeting by the IHRC is expected to further strengthen cooperation between the federal government and international human rights organizations in ensuring the protection of human rights in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Aregbesola underscored the importance of upholding fundamental human rights as enshrined in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

He stated that every individual, including inmates, has the right to be treated with dignity and respect, and that their rights must be protected at all times.

Aregbesola stressed that the government is committed to upholding the rights of every individual within its jurisdiction, including inmates.

“IHRC, therefore, has a major role to play in Nigeria regarding the people whose rights are abused, ensuring that their dignities are protected and normalcy is restored,” the Minister added.

The Head of the Diplomatic Mission of IHRC Nigeria, Dr. Duru Hezekiah, who led the delegation, said the visit was aimed at jointly exploring avenues of possible cooperation in building exclusive ties.

He commended the government’s efforts in ensuring the protection of human rights and pledged the IHRC’s support towards achieving this goal.

“We are here to strengthen our partnership with the Nigerian government in the area of human rights protection and to collaborate towards achieving a common goal of upholding human rights,” Hezekiah said