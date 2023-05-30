Inmates, officers of Suleja correctional Centre hail Uzochukwu over intervention

Stanley Uzochukwu

….pays fines worth millions of Naira, hire legal services

By Gabriel Ewepu

INMATES and officers of Suleja Correctional Center, weekend, was overwhelmed and hailed the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, over massive and historic intervention at the facility.

The inmates and officers said they have never received huge donations of food items, medications, multi-million Naira musical instruments, which include two master piece combo speakers, two master piece standing speakers, power amplifier, set of drum, mixer, 55′ smart television, set of wireless microphone, keyboard and others.

The donations was sequel to his recent visit to the Correctional Center to celebrate his triplet’s birthday, where he promised to support the management and inmates, where an inmate whispered to him (Uzochukwu) of his inability to pay a N50,000 fine, which Uzochukwu was moved with compassion Uzochukwu ordered a list of all inmates with option of fines and those without legal representation should be made available to him for immediate payment and legal services for their freedom.

Also on that visit the Stanel boss also made pledge to donate state of the art musical instruments to replace the old ones.

The Officer in charge of the Suleja Correctional Center, Abdullahi Madaki said, “This is the biggest aid we have received from an individual or group in this facility.

“Many have come to make pledges like him but they never come back and the pledges never redeemed.

“We thank the CEO of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu who has come to assist us and our inmates.

“We are very appreciative of what he did for us. It will go a long way to assist us in the area of reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of the inmates. It’s this type of religious activities that are giving us hope.

“That is why we have absolute control of them. By the time they will be using all these instruments, their mind will come down.

“Once again, we are happy and appreciate the donor for his magnanimity.”

Excited and overwhelmed by the gesture, the inmates echoed, “Different people and organisations have been visiting us with promises but they never come back.

“But this man even do more than he promised us in less than two weeks. May God bless Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu for us for making us happy.”