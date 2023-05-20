Inkblot’s Ademola makes directorial debut with  ‘A Weekend to Forget’

The Nigerian movie scene is buzzing as Inkblot Productions announces their new thriller film, “A Weekend To Forget”.

The star-studded movie is special to the leading production house as Co-Founder Damola Ademola will be making his feature film directorial debut.

The mind-boggling thriller promises to be one of the most exciting films of the year, with audiences expected to be captivated by the unexpected twists and turns.

The table read for the movie with cast members Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ini Dima-Okojie, Stan Nze, Erica Nlewedim, Elozonam Ogbulu, Uche Montana, Neo Akpofure and Akin Lewis held on Thursday, 11th May 2023.

The project was conceived by Damola himself, and he worked on the story with Chiemeka Osagwu. Joy Isi Bewaji wrote the screenplay.

Speaking about the project, the director, Damola Ademola, explained: “A Weekend to Forget is a unique and original take on the psychological thriller. It is incredible to be working with such an extraordinary cast, bringing this human and ultimately exciting story to life.”

A Weekend To Forget is a collaboration with Film One Studios and filming began on the 12th of May, and the movie will hit cinemas sometime in 2023.