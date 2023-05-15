Home » Business » Inflation rate rises to 22.2% in April – NBS
May 15, 2023

Inflation rate rises to 22.2% in April – NBS

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said headline inflation rate rose year -on-year (YoY) to 22.22 percent in April from 22.04 percent in March.

NBS disclosed this today in its Consumer Price Index report for April.

