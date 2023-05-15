Inflation rate rises to 22.2% in April – NBS

By Elizabeth Adegbesan
The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said headline inflation rate rose year -on-year (YoY) to 22.22 percent in April from 22.04 percent in March.
NBS disclosed this today in its Consumer Price Index report for April.
May 15, 2023
By Elizabeth Adegbesan
The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said headline inflation rate rose year -on-year (YoY) to 22.22 percent in April from 22.04 percent in March.
NBS disclosed this today in its Consumer Price Index report for April.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.