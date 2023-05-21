INEC has a lot to learn from Igbo traders union election – Obiora Okonkwo

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Chairman, United Nigeria Airline, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to pick useful lessons from the Ndigbo Amaka Progressive Market Association which recently conducted a seamless election.

This was as he disclosed how Igbo traders, especially those who reside in Lagos State, contribute trillions of naira to Nigeria’s economy annually.

Speaking when members of the Ndigbo Amaka Progressive Market Association, visited him in Abuja to intimate him of recent developments in the association, Okonkwo who is the Grand Patron of the Association urged its members to make their presence more prominent and publicize their contributions to the nation’s economy, in order to earn the needed respect.

The association, it was gathered,has predominant presence in over 58 markets across Lagos State.

He said; “You have done something worthy of emulation by electing your new executive members and INEC needs to emulate you. As your national grand patron, I didn’t interfere in your election. People in leadership should allow the people to chose who leads them.

“There are about 58 markets that make up this Association. And a larger number of your members are from the South East. You churn out trillions every year. This group needs recognition from the Government.

“For you to be appreciated, you need to let people see the wealth and money you bring to Lagos State. You need to give this Association the recognition it needs across Nigeria. There is nothing wrong in being a trader. I am a trader and as a professor, I teach trade.

“Traders should be proud of themselves. Onitsha market has trained many billionaires. I am a product of Onitsha market and we are all over the world, making Nigeria proud.”