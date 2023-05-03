Indomie Special Chicken Flavour not registered by NAFDAC — DG

By Chioma Obinna

Director-General of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, yesterday, gave more details on the ban on Indomie Instant Noodles, disclosing that a particular flavour of the brand, ‘Special Chicken Flavour’, was not registered by the agency for sale in Nigeria.

Adeyeye, while throwing more light on the banned product, as the agency commenced random sampling and analysis of Indomie noodles, including the seasoning, for the presence of ethylene oxide, also assured Nigerians of a thorough investigation of the product, both at the factory and market levels.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Adeyeye added that the outcome of the sampling and analysis of the products would be made public.

“She further explained that the Indomie instant noodles products and other brands of noodles registered by NAFDAC for sale in the Nigerian market are manufactured in Nigeria and are only granted NAFDAC registration status following a strict regulatory regime covering all aspects of Good Manufacturing Practice, GMP.

The statement reads in part: “The Management of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC is aware of the recall of Indomie Instant Noodles ‘Special Chicken Flavour’ by the Ministries of Health in Malaysia and Taiwan on account of the alleged presence of ethylene oxide, a compound associated with an increased risk of cancer.

“NAFDAC, as a responsible and responsive regulator, is taking swift actions to carry out random sampling and analysis of Indomie noodles (including the seasoning) for the presence of ethylene oxide, as well as extending the investigation to other brands of instant noodles offered for sale to Nigerians.

“We use this medium to assure the public that a thorough investigation of the products will be conducted both at the factory and market levels and our findings will be communicated.

The public is also hereby informed that the implicated Indomie Instant Noodles ‘Special Chicken Flavour’ is not registered by NAFDAC for sale in Nigeria. It is important to mention that noodles are on the Import Prohibition List of the Federal Government of Nigeria and is therefore not permitted for importation to Nigeria.

“Further, the Indomie instant noodles products (and other brands of noodles) registered by NAFDAC for sale in the Nigerian market are manufactured in Nigeria and are only granted NAFDAC registration status following a strict regulatory regime covering all aspects of Good Manufacturing Practice, GMP.

“The Ports Inspection Directorate, PID is also on heightened alert to guard against the importation of the implicated product into Nigeria. NAFDAC wishes to re-assure the public that the Agency is proactive and remains alive to her responsibilities of safeguarding the health of the public.”