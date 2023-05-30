Incorporate technology into your agenda – Enabulele urges Tinubu

By Rita Okoye

In a show of enthusiasm for the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Bright Enabulele, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oduwa Blockchain Solutions, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected Nigerian president.

The erudite investor, who’s reputable for founding Oduwacoin, the first pan-African cryptocurrency, took to Twitter to congratulate Tinubu.

Describing the new President as the hope Nigeria needs, Enabulele noted that Tinubu’s leadership qualities and expressed confidence in his ability to drive Nigeria towards a technologically advanced future, got him where he is today.

Enabulele, who’s also known as Nana Obudazie Oduwa I, also seized the opportunity to emphasise the significance of blockchain technology in the country’s governance, as he urged the Tinubu-led administration to adopt it for transformative change.

“As you embark on this journey, I urge you to recognise the potential of blockchain technology and incorporate it into your government’s agenda. By leveraging blockchain, you can create a secure and tamper-proof digital identity infrastructure that simplifies access to government services and ensures data privacy.

“Not only that. Blockchain also offers a decentralised and immutable ledger, enabling transparency in governance. The adoption of this technology will enhance accountability, eliminate corruption, and build trust among citizens, which your government will be proud of.

“Recognising blockchain as a transformative technology will also attract investments and foster innovation in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, such that the country will be seen as a global hub for blockchain development,” Enabulele wrote in the Twitter thread, where he highlighted the immutability, transparency, and decentralized nature of blockchain.

He, however, expressed his readiness alongside his team’s, to contribute to the successful inclusion of blockchain technology in the Nigerian administration.

“With a talented team and abundant resources, we are well-equipped to assist in implementing blockchain solutions for the betterment of Nigeria. We, at Oduwa Blockchain Solutions, pride ourselves as experts with the hands-on experience needed to develop and deploy blockchain-based systems that can revolutionize governance, promote transparency, and enhance efficiency,” Enabulele added.