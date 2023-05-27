Inauguration: Tinubu will rescue Nigeria from economic doldrum – Edema

..Says It’s New Dawn In Nigeria

Current member of the Board of NIger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) representing Ondo State, Barrister Gbenga Edema has congratulated new worn-in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He described the ascendance of Tinubu as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a new dawn in the socio-economic and political systems of the federation.

In his congratulatory message on Monday, Edema said Tinubu’s brilliance and knack for turning around things to better the lot of society would play a vital role in his capacity as the president of the nation.

He alluded to the socio-economic status of Lagos State before Tinubu assumed office as the executive governor of the state in 1999, saying that he pulled the state out of poverty to a self-sustaining state before he left office.

The statement reads inter alia: “I congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria today.

“This is a thing of joy for all Nigerians that we are having a smooth transition from 1999 till date.

“This marks a new dawn in the annals of the socio-economic and political systems of our nation.

“The newly sworn-in President is known for his expertise at turning situations around for the benefit of the populace.

“With his policies, he pulled out Lagos State from a poverty-stricken state to a self-sustaining state when he was the executive governor of the state from 1999-2007.

“I am confident that he would apply the same wisdom and wherewithal to rescue the nation from its economic doldrums.

“It is important to note that Nigerians will need to be patient with and support him in the implementation of all his policies for successful governance.”