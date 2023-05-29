Inauguration: Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, sworn in as Lagos gov, deputy

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Amid heavy downpour, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on Monday, took the oath of office and became the Governor and deputy of Lagos State, promising residents to still expect a lot more from his administration in several areas.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu, in a landslide victory over his opponent Jimi Agbaje of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was elected to the Office of Governor of Lagos State at the 2019 Lagos State gubernatorial election, held on March 9, 2019 and sworn-in as the 15th Governor at TBS, Lagos Island.

Sanwo-Olu, remarkably, emerged as the winner of the March 9, 2023 governorship election of Lagos State, defeating his closest rival of Labour Party, LP, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Olajide Adediran, as the third runner’s up.