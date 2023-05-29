Inauguration: ‘Prioritize educational sector’, NANS appeals to Tinubu 

The National Association of Nigerian Students Southwest (NANS Zone D) has congratulated President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration as the 5th Democratic President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Comrade Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, the body expressed confidence in Tinubu’s leadership capacity to transition Nigeria to greater heights.

It, however, called on the president to prioritize the educational sector, stressing its critical role in the growth and development of the nation.

The statement reads in part, “The emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of Nigeria is a welcomed development for all Nigerians, especially the Nigerian students. Tinubu has proven himself to be a visionary leader, a man of integrity and an advocate for the betterment of the Nigerian people.

“The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students Southwest (NANS Zone D) congratulates INEC for conducting a free and fair election, and the security agencies for their commitment to ensuring a secure environment for the citizens to exercise their democratic rights. We commend the efforts of all stakeholders in ensuring a peaceful transition of power.

“As Nigerian students, we have confidence in the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and we believe that he will lead Nigeria to greater heights. We urge him to prioritize the development of the education sector, which is critical to the growth and development of our nation.

“Furthermore, we call on the President to prioritize the welfare of Nigerian students, and to ensure that they have access to quality education and a safe learning environment.

“We urge him to address the issues of inadequate funding, poor infrastructure, and the welfare of lecturers, which have been major challenges in the education sector.

“We call on the President to prioritize the security of the nation. The security challenges in Nigeria have been a major impediment to development, and we urge the President to take decisive actions to address this issue.

“In conclusion, we once again congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration as the President of Nigeria, and we express our commitment to working with his administration to achieve a better Nigeria.

“We urge all Nigerians to support the President in his efforts to move Nigeria forward.”