Inauguration: Police warn political actors against creating tension

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Usman Baba has warned political actors and their collaborators against a creating tension in the country, ahead of the May 29 Presidential and governorship inaugurations.

Baba gave the warming at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

He called on political actors to jettison their on-going attempts to create tension that could derail the inauguration.

The police boss said the Nigeria Police, in collaboration with the law enforcement and intelligence community, would not fold their hands and watch political actors, creating tension in the country.

According to him, any persons, regardless of political affiliations who continuously engage in acts inimical to the nation’s democratic and security interests would be made to face the law.

Baba said that security agencies would continue to defend the nation’s democracy, keep internal security order stable and optimal.

“The inauguration ceremonies at all the national and state levels of government, are critical constitutional requirements for the sustenance of our political order as a nation.

“The Nigeria Police is duty and legally bound to defend the nation’s democratic heritage and closely, police the constitutional processes.

“Consequently, I assure the citizens that, our loyalty to our democratic and political order remains firm and unwavering. We will defend our democracy at all costs,” he said.

He said that the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect and indeed other inauguration ceremonies at national and state levels were sacrosanct.

Baba said that the constitution mandates the Nigeria Police to provide security during the processes leading to the inauguration of elected candidates at all levels.

“We shall undertake this task optimally and manifestly. Anybody that stands in the way will be identified, promptly isolated and brought to justice,” he said.