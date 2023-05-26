Inauguration: Police urge residents not to panic over fireworks, emplace traffic diversion points

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

In preparation for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Inauguration scheduled for May 29th, the FCT Police Command has deployed human and material resources across the nooks and crannies of the Federal Capital Territory to ensure a safe and peaceful Inauguration.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Josephine Adeh said, “The deployment which consists of all Intelligence and tactical assets at the Command’s disposal, solidified with inter-agency collaboration”

She said it is “borne out of the need to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the inauguration and to avert any form of threat on the nation’s democratic process”.

“The strategic operational deployment is characterized by visibility policing across the Territory, stop and search duty, intelligence-led raids on black spots, surveillance, vehicular/foot patrol, and diversions at strategic points.

“These points are Goodluck Jonathan Expressway by Court of Appeal, Deeper Life Junction, Bond/Total Filling Station, POWA/FCDA Junction, Finance Junction by ECOWAS/Women Affairs,, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eagle Square ( Phase 1 & Phase 11), and Kur Muhammad Way / National Mosque,

“Others are Abia House, NITEL Junction, Ademola Adetokunbo, Gana Junction/Transcorp, Bayelsa House by Federal High Court, Aso Drive, Ceddi Plaza, NNPC Twin Tower and NNPC/NBS

“The CP equally wishes to notify the public of proposed fireworks scheduled to take place on the eve of the inauguration, being midnight of 28/05/23, at the City Gate and the Millennium Tower, to usher in the new administration.

“The fireworks will be carried out by Messrs Innate Arts and Media

The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba while briefing senior officers from all units and formations of the Command on the operation order, charged the officers to ensure that attention is paid to details as they discharge their duties in tandem with best global best practices and respect for Fundamental Human rights.

He equally called for vigilance and urged residents to take advantage of the Police Control Room numbers in reporting suspicious activities: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.