Inauguration: Oladunjoye felicitates with Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

…anticipates transformational leadership

By Adesina Wahab

The Lagos East Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Barrister Olayinka Oladunjoye, has expressed optimism that the country will experience astronomical transformation that will lead to better life for the citizens with the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria.

Oladunjoye, while rejoicing with Tinubu on his inauguration, said Tinubu has the capacity to put the country on the track of prosperity and good governance.

She said this in Epe while speaking with newsmen.

She congratulated Tinubu and the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on their inauguration.

She praised the fascinating desire of the national leader of the APC to put the nation back on track through numerous and strategic socio-economically viable programmes for Nigerians.

“On this momentous occasion of your inauguration as the President, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, an exceptional leader with an unwavering determination to steer our nation towards a path of progress across all facets of governance.

“Your remarkable resolve and commitment to revitalizing our country in every sector has not only inspired me as an influential female political party stalwart but also instilled hope and optimism in countless citizens.

“With your visionary leadership, I am confident that our nation will flourish under your guidance, and I eagerly anticipate witnessing the positive transformation you will bring about for the betterment of all.”

In the same vein, she equally praised the re-election of the Lagos State Governor, who is being inaugurated for a second term in office.

Oladunjoye, the Vice-Chairman of the Lagos State Inauguration Committee, felicitated the iconic “Mr Incident Commander,” Governor Babajide Sanwoolu.

Oladunjoye, a former Education Commissioner and Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, and Cooperatives, acknowledged the opportunity to serve the party at a top level and pledged her unflinching support toward the success of the Governor’s administration in the next four years.

“Mr. Governor, on your glorious inauguration as the Governor of our cosmopolitan state for another term of four years, I extend my warmest congratulations to you. You have been a phenomenal pathfinder whose commitment to consolidating on the significant achievements made during your first term is unparalleled. Your clear vision to elevate the standards of governance across all sectors is commendable.

“Your strong resolve to raise the bar and enhance the lives of our diverse Lagosians is truly inspiring, and as a party stalwart, I am honoured to stand alongside you in this journey. With your visionary leadership, I am confident that our state will continue to flourish, thriving as a beacon of progress and inclusivity. I eagerly look forward to witnessing the remarkable strides you will make in the years ahead,” she stated.