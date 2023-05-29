President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Remi on Monday night had their first dance at the presidential inaugural ball which took place at the State House Conference Center in Abuja.

The first couple stunned their guests as they danced on stage while legendary fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM1) entertained them with his performance.

Inaugural ball: Watch President Tinubu, wife dance as King Wasiu Ayinde sings pic.twitter.com/vGrFbV3NYb — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) May 29, 2023

Soon after, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and his wife, Nana joined the fun.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor, was inaugurated as Nigeria’s 16th President today (Monday).