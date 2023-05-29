Home » Entertainment » Inaugural ball: Watch President Tinubu, wife dance as King Wasiu Ayinde sings
Entertainment

May 29, 2023

Inaugural ball: Watch President Tinubu, wife dance as King Wasiu Ayinde sings

Inaugural ball: Watch President Tinubu, wife dance as King Wasiu Ayinde sings

President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Remi on Monday night had their first dance at the presidential inaugural ball which took place at the State House Conference Center in Abuja.

The first couple stunned their guests as they danced on stage while legendary fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM1) entertained them with his performance.

Soon after, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and his wife, Nana joined the fun.

Related News

Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor, was inaugurated as Nigeria’s 16th President today (Monday).

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.