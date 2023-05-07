‘We’ve come up with solutions to mitigate impact’

Ifeanyi Aneke is the CEO of CloudClinic Limited with over 15 years of experience working in Microsoft where he was a Cloud Solution Architect covering the Middle East and Africa with a total of 64 countries.

In this interview, Aneke, among other issues, speaks on the need for the incoming government to emulate France by setting healthcare delivery service as one of its top agenda through a partnership with CloudClinic to provide healthcare service to all Nigerians. Excerpts:

By Olayinka Ajayi

How do you describe the state of healthcare delivery in Nigeria?

The healthcare delivery service in Nigeria is good but it can be better. There are lots of painful experiences for patients and even doctors as well. There are also lots of challenges of not being able to access healthcare. Those in cities like Lagos are stuck in endless traffic jams to get to hospitals. Hospitals are congested, and the available hospitals are not adequate enough to cater for the resources that are needed. So, it’s a big challenge for both doctors and their patients. We have seen the exit of our doctors with the so-called ‘Japa’ culture, which is a major challenge as well. But I think to a large extent, there’s a lot that can be done about the healthcare industry in Nigeria and that is really what CloudClinic is designed to tackle. We looked at some of these challenges, which are personal experiences that drove us to figure out ways to alleviate some of these problems by coming up with this app technology.

How would this app help?

The app doesn’t directly address it but it builds something we can use to redress it. Some of our doctors have left the shores of this country, and still have their licence of practice in Nigeria. With our app, they can still consult their patients wherever they are. So, irrespective of whether they are in Canada, the US, UK, or Australia, wherever they go, with this technology they can still take care of their patients in Nigeria wherever they are without sacrificing anything.

What makes your technology unique?

The biggest unique feature I would say is the ability to integrate the online world with the physical world. That is something the rest of the people in the industry are not doing efficiently enough. We understand that health care is not something you can engineer alone on the cloud. Human-being are physical beings, not digital beings. We want to build and integrate the online and the physical world, whereby a doctor will be able to consult with his patient online, using our technology, and then the partners we are integrating the solutions with will help us carry out that care on the last mile. For instance, a patient that a doctor is consulting with through our CloudClinic would be guided to the next pharmacy using our technology to go pick up his drugs or all the drugs are brought to his house by our partners. So, the partnership we are doing is the integration of heavy blocks of the solution, and the integration of these solutions with our partners will make a huge difference in the healthcare industry.

Who are your partners?

About 70 partners have signed our agreement. We have about 900 other partners that are reviewing our agreement at the moment. They are going through the different stages of that process just within Nigeria. We have built a model that will benefit everybody.

In terms of disruptive hackers, how secure is the platform?

Presently, our solution is running on the cloud, using Microsoft Azure and the same cloud platform is used by other institutions that care about security. Even the US military uses Microsoft Azure because it’s very secure. This ensures that every aspect of the solution is secure.

Where is your target market?

We are looking at every Nigerian with internet access as our target market. We are also considering early adopters who are basically professionals. We have fine ways to make it easy to access health care wherever you are.

With this app, project into the future of healthcare industry

The healthcare industry has really not seen a lot of changes in Nigeria. I think we are ready for a major disruption in the next few years and the infrastructure required is already in place. In the next five years, we should see a lot of transformation and Tele-medicine becoming centre stage in Nigeria.

How can the government address problems of the healthcare industry?

There is a lot the government can do to support the healthcare industry in Nigeria. We found out what was done by the Doctors League in France and is just similar to what we have today. They were able to partner with the government of France and they started using that solution for basic healthcare in the country. Today, they have about 70 million users of that technology. I think it’s a tremendous opportunity for Nigeria as well for basic healthcare. If the coming government adopts this, it has the potential of providing basic health care for every Nigerian as our vision is to provide healthcare for everyone. Partnering with the government is going to help birth our vision to transform Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system.