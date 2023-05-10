Improve manpower in healthcare, pharmacists charge Sanwo-Olu

…Call for lift of suspension on Consultant Cadre for Pharmacists

By Chioma Obinna

PHARMACISTS under the auspices of the Lagos State branch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, have called on the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to improve the manpower needs in healthcare in the State by immediately facilitating the commencement of a degree programme at Lagos State University (LASU) through the establishment of a Faculty/College of Pharmacy immediately.

The Chairman of the Lagos state PSN branch, Pharm. Oyekunle Babayemi, said a way of setting the right agenda in the proposed College of Pharmacy was to recruit an experienced Provost who is a Professor of Pharmacy without hesitation.

Babayemi who spoke at the Assocoation’s 2023 Annual Luncheon,said, “We certainly have a preponderance of these highly qualified skilled technocrats in the Southwest of Nigeria including indigenes of Lagos State. The PSN (Lagos State) therefore encourages the LASG to make this a priority in the months ahead.

He called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to without further delays and conditionalities to lift suspension on the Consultant cadre for Pharmacists in the employment of LASG in 2018 by former Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

“The Consultancy cadre is a reality across the globe from the UK, USA, France and Austria to African countries including Ghana, Sierra-Leone, Egypt and South Africa. It is largely driven by a need for Pharmacists to have the right knowledge to help support our patients.

“As challenges come with complications in patient therapy where care providers have to deal with multiple disease states in one patient, pharmacists must adequately respond by acquiring these competencies to bring deliverables in the value chain of healthcare delivery.

“LASU must recognise and approve the Consultancy Cadre for all deserving health workers to boost competencies/capacities in peaceable dispensations and emergencies which are bound to arise.

“For the umpteenth time therefore, we respectfully call on H E Babajide Sanwo-Olu to immediately activate the Consultancy Cadre in Public Sector Pharmacy Practice.

“It will hurt us in PSN (Lagos State) if in the course of the days ahead, the LASG compels our Hospital Pharmacists to join other health workers to declare a long avoidable trade dispute through an imminent strike of the JOHESU/AHPA at Federal level and States which have peculiar challenges like we are currently passing through in Lagos State.”

On setting-up a viable Faculty of Pharmacy at Lagos State University (LASU), the PSN chairman, said the Governor promised to establish a College of Pharmacy approved by the PCN in Lagos State.

“Nigeria needs to get it right in its entirety by appropriately and adequately mobilising the totality of its Health workforce rather than continue to promote a selective, discriminatory and self-serving professional plan which will only continue to hurt health outcomes in our country.

“The LASG must appreciate that non-discrimination is a passive characteristic of a relationship between Physicians and Pharmacists/other care-givers. Respect is something more active and positive that should guide relationships between Physicians and Pharmacists/other care-givers.

“Today, even the World Medical Association (WMA) declaration of the rights of patients states inter alia “The Physician has an obligation to cooperate in the coordination of medically coordinated care with other healthcare providers in treating the patient.

“Governments around the world, including LASG, need to be familiar with these realities in their dealings with all cadres of health-workers.

“In the quest to open the restricted borders of progression in healthcare in Nigeria, we strongly urge Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct unhindered access of training facilities to all health workers in training at undergraduate and post-graduate levels.”

On the Payment of Retention Allowance to Pharmacists in the employment of Lagos State Government, the Chairman encouraged the LASG to utilise the goodwill of its experienced Directors of Pharmacy to revive the collapsing fortunes of its DRF by initiating legislative action for a sustainable procurement and good distribution model of drugs in Lagos State which can be catalysed by the PCN Act 2022.

“Still on maximising the potentials of Pharmacists, the LASG must go back to the drawing board to re-package its Managed Healthcare Programme.

“The reality in today’s Pharmacy statute forbids the unlawful lack of involvement of Pharmacists in the usage and dispensing of drugs by accredited facilities in the Lagos State Managed Health care prototype.”