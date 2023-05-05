Imo North Senator mourns brother

…says he will be interred on May 11

By Chris Onuoha

Senator Frank Ibezim, the lawmaker representing Imo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly has said that his senior brother, Ven Dr. David Obinna Chukwudinma Ibezim, who went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2023, shall be interred on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Senator Ibezim mentioned that Dr. Obinna Ibezim until his death was the Vicar of Emmanuel Church, Osusu-Umule Parish, Aba, Abia State, as well as a lecturer in the Department of English and Literary Studies at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, AE-FUNAI, in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State. “He died in a fatal car crash on the expressway while travelling from Ebonyi enroute to his base in Aba,” he said.

According to announcement by the family, the funeral service and interment holds at the St.Paul’s Cathedral, Ezeoke Nsu, Ehime Mbano in Imo State on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Speaking about the departed Don, Senator Ibezim said that the late clergyman held a PhD in Literature and was the Head of Department in the Department of English and Literary Studies as well as the Director of the Language and Enhancement Programme at AE-FUNAI.

“He studied English and Literary Studies at Imo State University, Owerri and obtained his Master’s degree in Literature and Ph.D in the same field in 2018 from Abia State University. He is a creative writer, who has published several articles and poems in many international and local journals,’ said Sen. Ibezim.

According to him, two of his works won first and third prizes in the ANA Workshop (2017) and AE-FUNAI Creative Writing Competition in 2018, respectively.

“The most recent award for his creative achievements was a 2nd Prize in the poetry category of the 2019 AE-FUNAI Creative Writing Contest. Ibezim has published in reputable journals and presented papers at international conferences, such as SEALLF Conference in Gainesville, Florida, USA in October 2019. He is a member of several literary associations.

“In one of his popular sermons, the Anglican cleric emphasised the need for mankind to live life with hereafter in view,” he said.

Speaking on ‘Eternity in Focus’, the late Ibezim cited Ecclesiastes 3:11, saying: “God is calling us to live our lives with eternity in focus; to live our lives daily in the shadow of his righteousness; to live our lives daily, eschewing evil and rejecting that which is not right.”

Senator Ibezim, who is heartbroken by his brother’s demise, said the university don’s unexpected death was devastating, adding, however, that the family had accepted its fate in total submission to God.

“My brother’s untimely death was quite unexpected and traumatising. The family is devastated by the loss but what can we say or do? God is the giver of life and we submit totally to His will. So, the family has accepted its fate as we look up to God. May his soul rest in peace,” the lawmaker said.

The late Dr. Obinna Ibezim is survived by his wife, three young children and a host of other relations.