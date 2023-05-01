Imo NLC endorses, adopts Uzodimma as sole candidate for Guber election

The Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC) Imo State Chapter has adopted Governor Hope Uzodimma as their sole candidate for the November 11th gubernatorial election.

It was a unanimous endorsement made during the 2023 Workers’ Day Celebration at Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri.

The adoption according to the NLC Imo Chapter is a testament to his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of workers in the state through several policy implementations on workers’ welfare which includes the prompt payment of salaries up to the 13th month, regular payment of pensions, free transportation, promotions after more than ten years among many other things.

Governor Uzodimma in his address commended the NLC Imo State Chapter, referring to the adoption as “the mother of all endorsements.

While promising more welfare packages for Imo workers, the Governor also announced the free medical healthcare insurance scheme for all Imo workers for all types of illnesses except cancer.

According to the Governor, “In the next two days, we are flagging off the social health insurance program. The Imo State Government will be paying a minimum of 80 million nairas every month for you to be taking free medical treatment at designated hospitals. The only sickness that is not listed is cancer. For any other sickness, as an Imo worker, you will go to hospitals where we’ve invited the national technical team from Abuja to audit”.

He asked the workers to remain resolute and not be distracted by persons who are acting on behalf of enemies of the state as they are co-drivers of government policies for the betterment of all Imolites.