Imo elders laud Uzodimma’s achievements in 40 months

The members of the Imo Council of Elder have showered encomium on the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma as he reeled out numerous remarkable achievements in the last 40 months of the Shared Prosperity Government in Imo.

Their assessment was not only based on the Governor’s consistent commitment to transparency and accountability but on the delivery of his promises made to Ndi Imo over the last three years.

Professor Maurice Iwu in his remark commended the Governor for reviving the old Igbo tradition which is Oha na Eze, where issues of the State are communally deliberated. He said that the Governor has done a great job preparing imolites for the new world.

He however advised the Governor to set up an academy to re-train Imolites in digital skills.

Chief Dan Anyanwu applauded the Governor for the visible achievements in the streets of Imo State. According to him, “You have satisfied some of us who were afraid if you will deliver and you have delivered beyond our satisfaction. The internet tigers have been subdued by your performances”.

The Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province Communion, His Grace Archbishop Onuoha commended the Governor for sponsoring 1000 Imo people to the Holyland with other numerous remarkable achievements in the State after more than ten years of the state not participating in pilgrimage.

While highlighting the achievements of the Shared Prosperity Government, Governor Uzodimma announced the recruitment and training of 10,000 Primary school teachers in the State.

He reiterated that the Imo State Charter of Equity has come to stay and he will ensure that his administration religiously adheres to the laid down principles.