Imo: Ajero declared strike out of anger, NLC alleges

…Says he did not see Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, leadership under Comrade Basil Iwu, on Wednesday, alleged that the National President of NLC, Joe Ajero, declared strike against the Imo government, out of anger because he visited Imo, stayed for over five days and could not see governor Hope Uzodimma.

Iwu, stated this to newsmen in Owerri while speaking on the allegation that NLC, declared a strike in Imo shutting down flight operations because Uzodimma’s agents disrupted the Workers Day celebration held at the labour house in the state last Monday.

He, however, said the Imo NLC, was not part of the strike declared by Ajero.

According to Iwu, “Imo workers have seen no need for any strike action for now and therefore call on our able leaders to please jettison the idea of strike action in Imo State. No worker will participate in the so-called strike.

“The video recording can testify to this. Imo workers. Imo workers joyfully participated in all the activities lined up in the event as our worker’s friendly Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma took the salute.

“The only issue is the botched NLC, Imo State council elections. The election was inconclusive. It was an NLC, affairs not that of TUC, What the NLC should have done was to fix a date to conduct a fresh election. The NLC President summoned all the parties connected with the elections to his office in Abuja, but failed to implement the decision reached. Instead, the NLC president insisted that he must force Imo workers to accept his brother and schoolmate as NLC, Chairman.

“The event started well and ended well. There was no fight to talk about vandalizing properties. It therefore baffles us that our revered CWC can listen to lies and took decisions that can shake the foundation of Labour in this country.”

He added: “For your records, Governor Hope Uzodimma is not owing any salary arrears. The Governor has directed that the few workers who deliberately refused to participate in the verification exercise be paid their salaries. For your record, the governor has paid over 90 percent of pensioners.”