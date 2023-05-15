Imo 2023: PGs back Uzodimma’s second-term bid

By Chinonso Alozie

The Forum of Imo East Senatorial zone Presidents General of communities in Imo state, on Monday, endorsed Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma’s re-election agenda ahead of the November 2023 governorship election in the state.

The Presidents General made this known in a communique signed by the President of Presidents, POP, Chief Jude Agbugba, and Secretary Placidus Eberendu, among others, and made available to newsmen in Owerri after their meeting held at Awaka in Owerri North Council Area of the state.

Their reason was that endorsing Uzodimma, to stay for another four years would be the shortest road for the Imo East senatorial zone to produce the next governor of Imo state.

According to the PGs, “The Owerri zone forum of presidents general is an association of all government-recognized presidents general in the nine local government areas that make up Imo East senatorial zone.

“That the shortest route for Owerri zone to ascend to the position of governor of Imo State is by supporting the 2nd tenure aspirations of Hope Uzodimma as governor

“That we unanimously adopt Senator Hope Uzodimma for the second tenure come November 2023. We make this resolution, in cognizance of the good works our governor has recorded in the areas of toad infrastructural development, tertiary education, and medicare, inland waterways development, drastically reducing insecurity in Imo state.”

“That we strongly along with the Imo Charter of Equity as presented by the Imo State Council of Elders.

That the position of the cover or Imo state in 2027 should be zoned to Owerri zone whose choice will also be determined by equity. We have adopted Chief Jerry Chukwueke as our patron and pledge to support his good works as the chief technical adviser to the governor of Imo State.

“We express our gratitude to Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide for selecting our son and elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide,” they said.

This came days after Owerri leaders from the Owerri Federal constituency I the state, endorsed the governor for his second term journey.