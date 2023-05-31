Immigration CG to open more passport offices in Lagos

By Omeiza Ajayi

Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Caroline Adepoju, yesterday, said the service would open more passport front offices in the Lagos area, to curb unnecessary delays in passport processing and issuance.

Mrs. Adepoju, in a statement by the Comptroller of Media and Publicity of the NIS, Tony Akuneme, said the declaration was made when she addressed top management of the service, minutes after taking over from the immediate past comptroller general of Immigration, Isah Jere.

Consequently, the immigration boss has directed all passport offices nationwide to take necessary steps to ensure that no Nigerian is subjected to any unnecessary delay or inhuman treatment in the course of applying for passports.