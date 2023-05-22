Home » Entertainment » I’m struggling being a single parent – BBNaija’s TBoss opens up
May 22, 2023

I’m struggling being a single parent – BBNaija’s TBoss opens up

Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss has opened up on her struggles being a single parent.

The mother of one shared her experience in response to Kim Kardashian’s recent confession about crying herself to sleep at night owing to the challenges of being a single parent.

Kim, in an upcoming podcast episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, revealed the difficulties she faced as a single mother after her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West.

Reacting to Kim’s revelation, TBoss said she has been experiencing the same emotions for the past two weeks.

“Normal levels. This has been me for the past 2 weeks,” TBoss wrote on her Instagram stories.

