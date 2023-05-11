I’m scared Nnamdi Kanu may die, Ozekhome tells S’Court

Nnamdi Kanu’s Senior Counsel, Mike Ozekhome has told the Supreme Court that he is scared that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) might die in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ozekhome, during the hearing on Thursday, told the apex court that Kanu’s health issues have deteriorated and he needs a surgical operation.

The lawyer asked the court to rule in favour of the transfer of Kanu from DSS custody to Kuje correctional centre so that he can begin treatment.

“My Lords, Nnamdi Kanu is sick, he has been approved for surgery but they have refused to release him for treatment,” BBC News Pidgin quoted Ozekhome as saying.

“We are pleading for him to be transferred from DSS custody to Kuje correctional centre so that he can begin treatment like others.

“He’s getting really sick, I’m scared he may die in the custody of DSS. Dead bodies are not prosecuted.”

Reacting to Ozekhome’s plea, the apex court responded that God will keep the self-determination agitator alive and that he will not die in detention.

The court said even if it proceeds to hear the appeal, there is no space within its calendar to write and deliver the verdict within the 90-day deadline.

“Nnamdi Kanu will not die in detention. God will keep him alive and his blood won’t be in your hands,” the court said.

The apex court added that the court will hear all the motions in the case on the resumption of hearing on September 14.