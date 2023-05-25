I’m ‘king of afrobeats’ – Davido reckons

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has reckoned that he deserves his recent recognition by Forbes as “King of Afrobeats”.

According to him, the recognition didn’t come as a fluke as it has always been his dream to see the genre become mainstream in the Western world.

The OBO crooner claimed he was one of the first Afrobeats artists to get signed by a major international record label.

Quizzed, in an interview with Billboard News, about how he feels being called the “King of afrobeat” by Forbes, Davido said, “I mean, it’s true. I have lived in both places; I have lived in America. I went to school right here too, in Alabama. I was always spreading the gospel of African culture; the food, fashion.

“So, when it was time to do music, my dream was always the crossover; ‘When will that crossover happen?’ And you know, I was one of the first to get signed by a major label.”