I’m honoured by FG’s national award – Davido 

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has expressed gratitude on the conferment of a national honour on him by the Federal Government.

Recall that Davido was among the 339 prominent Nigerians listed as recipients of the 2023 national honours by the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs on Sunday.

Reacting to the National Honour via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday (today), Davido said he was grateful for the recognition.

He tweeted, “Honored to hear the news that I have been conferred with an OON (Officer of the Order of Nigeria) by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“I am grateful for this recognition and honour. It has always been my mission to use my platform to showcase our country—the passion, the resilience, the joy, the culture and of course the struggles of our people.

“I do not take any of this for granted. We have one Nigeria and we will continue to do whatever we must to make it better!”