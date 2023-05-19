‘I’m already working with Drake’, Davido unveils dream collaboration list 

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, aka Davido has unveiled four international artistes he would like to work with.

The OBO crooner revealed his dream collaboration list in a recent interview with a recent interview on a US radio program called The Fade Show.

According to Davido, he will like to work with Rihanna, Harry Styles, Drake and Ed-Sheeran.

The singer, however, revealed that he is already working with Drake.

He said, “I really want to work with Harry Styles. And Rihanna, Drake. I’m already working with Drake. I’m trying to think…Ed Sheeran!”

Davido has previously worked with Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and Da Baby.