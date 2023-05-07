‘I’m a special child’, Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy recounts childbirth ordeals

Judy Austin, second wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has recounted her childbirth ordeals while expressing gratitude to God for getting her through.

In a recent video shared by Yul on Facebook, Judy could be seen almost teary as she spoke highly of God’s love for her.

According to Judy, she gave birth when it seemed like it would not happen.

Her words, “I don’t know where to start from, God loves me so much. I know it might sound strange to a lot of people but God loves me so much. I don’t know if he loves everyone as much as he loves me.

“They say it’s he that wears the shoe that knows exactly where it pinches. It is only me that knows, just me.

“God loves me so much, he has continued to fight all my battles.

“I want the whole universe to worship God with me cause he has been awesome.

“You don’t need people’s validation once you have God’s validation in your life, you are good. If you are with God, you are majority.

“I put to bed when it seems like it wouldn’t happen. He came through for me, he made sure that I am fine and that I came home with my baby and that I came out and that my baby came out.

“Go and ask around, so many people have died from this but I go through it and I come out and I’m still bouncing, dancing and laughing everyday.”