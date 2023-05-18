I’m master of major music genres, says DJ Phil Baddest

By Ayo Onikoyi

Philip Tekeyi, best known as DJ Phil Baddest, has crafted a niche for himself in the Nigeria music industry as a disc jockey with unmatched versatility. It is thus no surprise when he describes himself as ‘master of major genres”.

His forte has been the ability to spin all major genres of music. This is a special skill he had honed over the years.

Whether it is Afropop, Blues, EDM, Pop, World, Amapiano, Hip-hop/Rap or Reggae, the DJ is comfortably at home on top of the game.

“I’m a master of major music genres. Music is a universal language and DJs in music entertainment industry are the originators of life of the party,” he said when asked about music and DJs.

DJ Phil Baddest is a Nigerian Disc Jockey, record producer and a performing artiste. He was Born July 19, 1992 in Lagos and originally hails from Delta state.

“Excellence is performing at your highest level. Whether it’s raising your self-esteem, doing well at your job, having satisfying relationships, or improving your physical body.

“Engaging in excellence means you carefully think through your goal and make logical plans. You take the time to do your best, and you work hard at achieving what you desire,” he counsels.

DJ Phil Baddest brings music close to the ears of his audience and is always ready to spin any genre of music to fuel the souls of his listeners.