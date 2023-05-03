I’ll prioritize deployment of intelligence, technology to tame crimes in Kano — CP

Kano map

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The new Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel has on Tuesday vowed to prioritize the deployment of intelligence assets and the right technology in order to tame criminal activities in the state.

Gumel who newly assumed office as the Commissioner of Police of the state, said having served in various capacities and as an active member of the intelligence community, he would leverage on the use of intelligence assets for the gathering of reliable evidence and the application of the right technology in fighting all forms of criminal activities in the state.

He was redeployed from Sokoto to Kano state and before now was also the Commissioner of Police in-charge of the just concluded supplementary elections in Kano.

Gumel in his assumption speech said, “as you are all aware, modern policing is tailored at gathering of evidence, intelligence-driven and the use of appropriate technology. I am giving you assurances, being a very active member of the intelligence community, where I served longer in various capacities, that it will be my priority to drive the state police command on the pathway of improving the deployment of intelligence assets for the gathering of reliable evidence and the application of the right technology in fighting all forms of criminal activities, forestalling disorder, supporting peaceful citizen-engagements and playing our constitutional roles in promoting the developmental programs of the society.

“In this regard, our immediate focus will be to harness the rich traditional and religious structures in the state to contribute to our agenda of ensuring security, stability, and peace in their communities.

“Let me emphasize that Community partnership will be at the core of our efforts, and I hereby invite all stakeholders to join hands with us for the good of all, and ultimately the peace of the State.

“The Police Force cannot address crime and the root causes of emerging crimes in isolation without the active support and collaboration of the people. Therefore, it is by continuing working with the communities that we can take preventive actions against occurrences of crimes such as armed robbery of all forms including mobile phones snatching, inter and intra-communal thuggery activities popularly known as “DABA”, illicit drug dealings and all related criminal activities that keep threatening the safety and security of the people. Of worrisome is ‘’drug abuse practice’’ which has become the most common thing these days of which many youths are destroying and ruining their lives by getting addicted to drugs and putting their future in greater darkness. We shall join hands with relevant agencies and engage in sensitization programs and joint operations activities.

“I therefore, call on my respected colleagues of both senior and junior cadre in the Police Force to remain resolute in the face of the daunting security challenges and to all stand tall during this challenging period of much expectation of service delivery and the struggles for surmounting all these forms of security challenges as soon as practicable, ‘’Insha-Allah’’. As your CP, I promise to engage in doing the necessary follow-ups with the police hierarchy to prove to you that your welfare is my priority and to ensure that I work assiduously towards providing you with the necessary equipment that will make the job much easier.

“Let us all remember that “poor planning produces poor performance”. In this regard, it is an obligation on all of us that we employ all available resources individually and collectively towards identifying the drivers of crime-escalation, understand the situation together and proffer solutions. Towards that, my tour of duty as Police Commissioner will surely put emphasis on providing excellent service to the people through careful planning, deployment of the right strategies, actions, monitoring and evaluation. While doing so, we shall be guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria CFRN, the Police Acts and Regulations and other extant laws. Personally, I will take the queue from the agenda set by IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the Nigeria Police Force Management Team and other Police hierarchies to draw policies and road maps for replicating their implementation at the State Police Command level.

“In summary, let me also assure the people of the State that I will leverage the saying that “a bird cannot fly with one wing”. Therefore, I will keep prevailing on all the stakeholders in the state to build a stronger synergy with all conventional security agencies and to strongly collaborate with government, traditional and religious institutions, because there’s no stand alone agency that can claim the monopoly of providing efficient security,” CP Gumel however stated.