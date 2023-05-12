I’ll present my handover note May 28 — Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says he would officially present his handover notes to the incoming administration of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia on May 28 ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

He, therefore, directed all heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs, of government whose responsibility it was to put the note together to tidy their notes for presentation.

The Governor who made this known during his opening speech at the State Executive Council meeting held Friday in Makurdi also directed the heads of MDAs to be available for the presentation and be prepared to make clarifications where necessary.

He said: “my handover notes will be officially presented to the incoming administration on May 28. Therefore all heads of MDAs who have a duty to put the note together should prepare the notes for presentation.

“They should also be available to make clarifications when called upon to do so.”

He urged the people of the state and his appointees to support the incoming administration saying that politics was over and that it was time to for all hands to be on deck to take the state to another level of development.

He pointed out that it was important that the people rallied round the government saying that whatever his administration did not do for them the incoming government would achieve given their support.

The urged all Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members and supporters who lost in the last elections to hope for a better outing next time advising that those who were in court should accept the outcome of the litigation as the will of God for them.

He said fund had been approved to facilitate the transition process explaining that part of it had already been released to the State Transition Committee which would extended it to the Transition Committee set up by the Governor-elect.